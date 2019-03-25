The latest Kyocera rugged phone is here: the DuraForce PRO 2 Military-Grade 4G LTE Smartphone. We’ve seen the Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 before when it underwent a Durability Test. This version is said to operate on FirstNet so it is ideal for public safety communications. It is a special platform that allows professionals in the field of emergency and construction to have something really reliable. In partnership with AT&T, Kyocera is able to release a FirstNet Ready device for the greater public.

Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 features 4G LTE connectivity via AT&T. Those people in construction and work as first responders can use this Kyocera rugged phone even in the “harshest environments” as described. It is scratch-resistant and is waterproof so it’s ready for almost all conditions.

The phone offers WiFi Calling and supports Enhanced Push-to-Talk. Thanks to AT&T and the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) for the partnership that allows a more efficient communication.

The Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 boasts Military Standard 810G rating for durable protection against many elements and conditions like extreme temperature, low pressure, blowing rain, vibration, shock, salt fog, humidity, solar radiation, immersion, icing/freezing rain, and temperature shock. The display specifically is protected by a scratch and crack-resistant glass called Dragontrail PRO.

Other special ratings of the device include this: Certified Non-Incendive, Class I, Division 2 (Group A-D, T4). Specs and features of the device are as follows: 106dB dual front speakers, four noise-cancelling mics, Qualcomm Fluence PRO technology, HD Voice, Wi-Fi calling, 3240mAh Li-Ion battery with Qi wireless charging, USB Type-C fast charging, biometric fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a microSD card slot for memory extension.

When it comes to imaging, there’s the 13MP rear plus a super-wide view 4K action camera system and a 5MP selfie shooter. All are ready for underwater use.

SOURCE: Kyocera