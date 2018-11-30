Trust Kyocera for coming up with real rugged phones that will survive any rough use. We’d recommend this phone if you’re into different outdoor adventures or simply if you work in an industry based in harsh environments. To check if the new Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 is ready for whatever challenges, a Durability Test by Zack Nelson will give you an idea. Mr. JerryRigEverything is always first when it comes to testing out products and tearing down phones. This time, the Kyocera DuraForce Pro 2 is a willing victim.

Kyocera launched the DuraForce Pro 2 as a new rugged phone a couple of weeks ago from Verizon. To review, it comes equipped with a 5-inch Sapphire Shield display, 5MP selfie camera, 13MP rear shooter, 4K action camera, 4 noise-canceling mics, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 106dB dual front speakers, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, and a 3240 mAh battery.

We’re very much interested in the display since it is made of sapphire. The result of the durability test shows the sapphire display on the rugged phone scratches at level 8. That’s pretty impressive for a not-so-premium Android smartphone.

Watch the full Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 Video below:

The burn test takes a while. The screen eventually turns to black but quickly recovers. As for the bend test, it’s obvious the Kyocera phone can survive being sat on inside your back pocket.

It’s heavy duty so we can say this is worth your every penny. That is, if you’re after a device’s physical strength rather than performance.