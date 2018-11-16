It’s been a while since we heard anything new from Kyocera. The last one we featured was the rafre washable smartphone that was an exclusive offer in Japan. Before that, Verizon was offering the DuraForce PRO with exclusive Sapphire Shield. Almost two years later, it gets a follow-up in the form of the DuraForce PRO 2, also a Verizon-exclusive. Just like the original model, this one is ready for rough, rugged, and professional use since it’s designed for businesses and professionals.

The Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 is ready to be used in harsh environments. Those in transportation, construction, or public safety will find this useful and reliable, thanks to the tough hardware.

The smartphone comes equipped with a 5-inch Sapphire Shield screen, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing shooter, 4K action camera, four noise-canceling mics, 106dB dual front speakers, 64GB onboard storage (expandable), 4GB RAM, unknown Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, and a longer-lasting battery.

Kyocera International’s Communications Equipment Group Vice President Akira Iino said, “This device can stand up to harsh environments like construction sites or search and rescue missions and action sports like kayaking and mountain biking.”

The Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 can be availed for $444. Customers can get it for only $18.50 per month for two years on Verizon Device Payment. Already included is a 2-year standard warranty from the manufacturer.

SOURCE: Kyocera