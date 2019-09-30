The world of wearables continues to thrive. We can’t say it’s significantly growing like when wearable devices first came out but there is still a market. OEMs will unlikely give up on this category because there are still people looking for new smartwatches and fitness trackers. As for Huawei, it’s not giving up despite the US trade band and blacklist. Apart from a watch’s build and look, consumers search for wearables that are useful and functional. Huawei has recently announced a new chipset made for wearables.

Officially called as the Huawei Kirin A1, this new mobile processor already boasts the latest Bluetooth Low Energy 5.1 and Bluetooth 5.1 on a wearable chip. Two of the first wearable devices that will use the Huawei Kirin A1 is the Huawei Watch GT 2 and Huawei FreeBuds 3. It is said to have integrated a few units in one chip. There’s the independent efficient power management unit, ultra-low-power application processor, audio processing unit, and Bluetooth processing unit. The chipset only measures 4.3 x 4.4mm but we can say it’s powerful.

The Kirin A1 is smaller than the Apple H1 and Kirin 990. When it comes to performance, it offers lower power consumption by 50% and 30% higher performance. Special features of the chip also include a self-developed AI dual-channel synchronous transmission technology, Bluetooth ultra high definition audio output (BT-UHD up to 2.3Mbps), and up to 6.5Mbps super fast Bluetooth transmission speed in real-time.

The Kirin A1 will be used on the Watch GT 2. The smartwatch is equipped with a 3D glass uni-surface on a 1.39-inch display. It offers rate monitoring, an activity tracker, 15 workout modes, 13 running courses, and Bluetooth calling.

Meanwhile, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 is a pair of a true wireless stereo headset. It features a Dolphin Bionic design which obviously gets inspiration from the vocal cavity of a dolphin. Each bud can be paired on a separate channel of a phone. The new Freebuds and Watch GT are only two of the new devices using the Kirin A1. More will be added to the list varying for smart speakers to more smartwatches, smart glass, neck-mounted headphones, and wireless headphones.