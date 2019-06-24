Huawei may be more careful these past few weeks but the top Chinese OEM continues to announce whatever product is available and already scheduled to be released. Honor 20 global sales already began amidst the US trade ban. The MediaPad M6 will roll out soon while the Mate X foldable phone launch is moved to September. The latest product from Huawei is actually from HiSilicon–the Kirin 810 mobile processor. This chipset is said to rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 that was introduced only last April.

Huawei has rolled out the 7nm SoC Kirin 810 from HiSilicon. It was presented to the public over the weekend. It takes advantage of the 7nm process which means it is 50% more transistor density and more energy efficient by 20% compared to the 8nm process.

The company has brought the new chipset to AnTuTu for checking via the new and top-tier Huawei Nova 5 Android phone. The result is very mid-range but a significant leap from what the Snapdragon 730 chipset can offer.

AnTuTu score of the Nova 5 with Kirin 810 mobile processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage reached 237,000. The Snapdragon 730 chipset only reached some 210,000. A Kirin chipset outperforming a Snapdragon processor isn’t common because the mobile industry is ever changing. We’re just glad to know other OEMs, even those not on top of the game, are also improving.

The HiSilicon Kirin 810 from Huawei is only a mid-range chipset but it has already overtaken the supposedly more advanced Kirin 980 used on the Huawei Mate 20 series. For this test, the Xiaomi Mi 9T (Redmi K20) running Snapdragon 730 was looked into.

The Kirin 810 includes the Mali-G52 GPU. This one made the high scores possible. Meanwhile, the Kirin 710 only hit 28,074 so you know which one has performed better. Check out the table above for more information.

Should Qualcomm worry about HiSilicon? The fact that the latter is from Huawei may be enough. Qualcomm cut ties with Huawei in recent weeks due to the US trade ban. We can only surmise Huawei wants to beat Qualcomm.