A couple of weeks ago, Huawei introduced the HiSilicon Kirin 980 as the world’s first 7nm mobile processor. It follows the Kirin 970 that powered several smartphones and the progress of AI applications on mobile devices from last year. The flagship Huawei P20, Honor 10, Mate 10, Honor Play, Huawei Mate RS Porsche Design, and the Mate 10 Pro launched with Kirin 970. Now the new mobile processor is expected to run on the next phone, the Huawei Mate 20 series.

Huawei showed off the Kirin 980 at the IFA 2018. It’s the subject being described as “The Ultimate Power of Mobile AI”. We’re looking forward to a mobile powerful and more intelligent AI as OEMs are working hard to improve on the system and technology.

Particularly the Kirin 980 brings together Dual NPU AI processing power, connectivity, efficiency, and impressive performance. Compared to the On-Device AI delivered by the Kirin 970, the new Kirin 980 features “all-new CPU, GPU and Dual NPU”. It’s ready to bring “next-generation productivity and entertainment applications”, thanks to the cutting-edge TSMC 7nm process technology.

About 20% improvement in SoC and 40% in SoC power efficiency can be achieved with the new 7nm process technology as it is able to embed Cortex-A76-based cores.

Also included is the Mali-G76 GPU, offering 46% greater graphics processing and 178% improved power efficiency over the previous generation. The Kirin 980 delivers dual-brain power, full-featured ISP, and world-class connectivity with LTE Cat.21 that is capable of 1.4Gbps download speed.

An image teaser was shared by Huawei hinting what you can experience with the Kirin 980 on the Huawei Mate 20–Reach “higher intelligence” and “experience smarter”. The official launch will be on October 16, 2018.

Watch the Global Launch of the Kirin 980 below:

SOURCE: Huawei (1),(2)