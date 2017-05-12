Keybase started us on simplified encrypted file sharing, where you can securely share files without any additional software. Keybase Chat is also simplified encrypted chat. There are a few encrypted messaging services hanging about – like Signal or WhatsApp – but Keybase makes it so you don’t even need to exchange phone numbers, email addresses, or encryption keys.

So how does Keybase Chat work? Keybase Chat works with public accounts and usernames a person already has, and consolidates those information into one profile. You can send someone a message using their Twitter handle, or Reddit username, or any other account they may already have – no need for a phone number or email address.

You can even send someone a message even if they’re not on Keybase yet. If someone joins after you’ve sent them a Keybase message, the app checks for proof again and the server never sees a decryption key – so it’s end-to-end encryption on all messages. And even if you upgrade to a newer device your Keybase conversations survive the upgrade!

It’s available on Android now, you can download it from the link below. We’re going to see how this new app changes the face of private messaging as we know it, because we feel it has that potential. What do you think?

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store