We started the year by telling you about new Kenwood head units that feature wireless connectivity for Android Auto. The latter is a relatively new concept that makes Google’s mobile automotive platform more useful and attractive than ever. Having Android Auto is enough to get connected but one important change is the Wireless Android Auto feature. The latest head units by Kenwood features Android Auto integration, as well as, the Google Assistant. This means you can just voice out commands while in the car or while you’re driving. With the virtual voice assistant, it’s easier to finish some simple tasks that would normally require a few clicks on the screen.

Wireless Android Auto support is also now available for JVC receivers. This means you can keep your phone in your pocket and enjoy the usual Android Auto features, as well as, the Google Assistant integration. Models KW-V940BW and KW-M845BW are available for $699 and $599, respectively. Thanks to the ever-reliable Bluetooth technology for making such connectivity possible. If you may remember, this wireless connectivity feature was added by Google to Android Auto over a year ago.

These JVC receivers offer premium audio experience with a simpler interface on the 6.8-inch screen. The display allows Monitor Touch Control for quick extension and volume adjustment and track selection among others.

These new KENWOOD and JVC Multimedia Receivers aren’t your regular receivers. They have become more powerful with wireless Android Auto and Google Assistant integration. We have a feeling similar receivers powered by Android Auto will also get the same enhancements.

SOURCE: JVCKENWOOD (1),(2)