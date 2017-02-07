If you’ve played Kairosoft’s other games – like Game Dev Story or Grand Prix Story – you’ll probably know what to expect of this new offering from the studio called “8-bit Farm”. That’s not to say that you won’t enjoy it, though. The developers’ earlier offerings have been very enjoyable indeed, and this new game might just be the same.

There’s not too much complexity in 8-bit Farm. You will see Kairosoft’s patented pixelated graphics brought to good use again. Like in their other games, you will be building something – in this case a farm. The objective is to build the best farm possible. You can do that in various ways – either plant beautiful flowers and attract many “agritourists,” or you can try to breed and raise the best livestock, or produce the best crops.

The game starts out with a simple tutorial, but really just leaves you alone after that, so you can do what you want to do. The whole thing is really up to you. If you enjoy games with fun tasks and simple gameplay, this might be a game for you. Also, this adds to the thousands of other “build your farm” games out there, but this one you might just enjoy.

The game is not a free download, but that is usually testament to the quality behind the game. You need to pony up USD$4.99 for you to enjoy the game – and no other in-app purchases after that. But you might just enjoy this too.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store