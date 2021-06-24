João Dias the developer of Tasker app, has a good alternative to the popular Pushbullet app in the form of Join. The app was launched back in 2015 by João and since not much has changed. After a lull of so many years, a major update to the application comes in the form of Join 3.0. The new features in the latest update bring a lot of adjustments to the operating mechanism of the application on the connected devices, which all goes well for the loyal users.

The most noticeable change in the new version is the web client that’s been radically revamped from the roots. No longer do you need to rely on third-party servers for speedy transfer rates since the app now supports local networks.

Users will be glad to learn that Join 3.0 will now also work on Firefox and Edge seamlessly. The local network support comes with freedom to work on the app and Chrome extension too.

In conjunction with the customizable web client, users can go through the phone’s local files, send or receive text messages, initiate Tasker profiles and receive push content like files or URLs. Now you can take screenshots or video, or set wallpaper of the mobile device extending the possibility of use even further.

The open source Join Desktop App for Windows, Mac and Linux lets you do more by running on the PC. Things like automatic clipboard syncing between the mobile device and PC, or triggering global keyboard shortcuts like opening URL on the phone even when the app is closed.

Other functions include the ability to run shell command on PC to open any application remotely via the phone. The new Tasker Join Send Push action permits the customization of sensing remote notifications.