If you’ve followed the Android industry long enough, you’ll know Jide Technology – purveyors of the original Remix Mini Android PC and the Remix OS. The Remix ecosystem was their bread and butter – they’ve created a totally unique Android fork that focuses on multi-tasking and windowed operations for apps much like a traditional PC, and then they’ve created some wonderful hardware to take advantage of the software. But now they’re calling it quits.

In an official statement posted on their website, Jide Technology says that they are “transitioning away from the consumer space” and instead focusing “company efforts solely on the enterprise space moving forward.” This will mean that “development on all existing products such as Remix OS for PC as well as products in our pipeline such as Remix IO and IO+ will be discontinued.”

Jide actually has a Kickstarter campaign ongoing for the Remix IO and IO+, successors to the Remix Mini Android PC. In this situation, Jide will be issuing full refunds to all supporters of said campaign. Any purchases made at their online store which have not been fulfilled will similarly be refunded. They are reminding customers that it may take as long as 10 business days for the refunds to show up on their accounts.

According to their statement, Jide has “received an increasing number of inquiries from enterprises in various industries.” They will focus on “helping enterprises build great tools for their organizations by leveraging Jide software and hardware.” This is a sad development, because a lot of people were beginning to be convinced that the Remix Android fork was something worthy of note. Another sad circumstance will be that from now moving forward, current Jide products out there will no longer receive software support.

SOURCE: Jide