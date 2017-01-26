Japan Display, makers of liquid crystal displays (LCD) and supplying mobile displays for major gadget manufacturers, have announced that they will be starting development of what they are calling “Full Active Flex” display. This is a display for mobile devices which is flexible – as the name implies – and can be used with designs that need flexible display executions.

For flexible and foldable displays, Samsung has always been at the forefront of rumors. But it looks like Japan Display is pushing the technology limit to where we could be seeing devices with flexible displays soon. JDI’s Full Active Flex is a 5.5-inch flexible LCD screen execution, with full HD (1080p) resolution, giving it a pixel density of around 401ppi. It uses a plastic substrate for both sides of the liquid crystal layer for its flexibility.

JDI is also marketing Full Active Flex screens for the variable LCD driving density. LCD screens usually work at 60Hz on normal usage, but the Full Active Flex screen can go down to as low as 15Hz, giving you significant power savings for your device.

Will we finally see devices making extensive use of this? Will Apple – a longtime client of JDI – bite the technology and come up with a flexible screen device for its iPhone variants? We have to wait and see.

SOURCE: Japan Display