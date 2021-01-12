Back in September, Jabra introduced the Elite 85t earbuds with ANC. The pair was actually an upgraded 75t with ANC firmware. At the CES 2021 this week, the company has released new color additions: Black, Grey, Copper/Black, and Gold/Beige. These colors are the latest apart from the Titanium/Black originally introduced a few months ago. Jabra has been working hard to improve and add to its true wireless portfolio and we can expect more from the company.

Nothing has changed. It’s the same Jabra wireless earbuds with Advanced ANC. There are only a few ANC earbuds in the market today that really offers superior audio quality and the best fit.n Jabra is one of the more trusted brands.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are ideal for those who need to wear them almost the whole day for work or school. It seems we’ll be working from home still this 2021 so might as well invest in items that offer convenience.

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds come with a 6-mic technology– three on each earbud. One is placed inside while two are on the outside. It features a dual slider that offers full ANC to full HearThrough. There are 12mm speakers that offer powerful bass and big sound. The semi-open design offers and is able to relieve ear pressure. Ear comfort is possible with the ear gels that offer better sealing.

Jabra Elite 85t ANC Earbuds Availability

The Jabra Elite 85t is now available in select shops for $229. Choose from these colors: Black and Grey, Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, and Titanium/Black. The pair can last up to 5.5 hours. It can reach up to 25 hours with the compact charging case. It’s also Qi-certified so it can be charged with wireless charging.