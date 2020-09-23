When it comes to truly wireless earbuds, the real battle is for those that have active noise cancellation as it’s one of the most requested features of users. Jabra is now bringing a new entry into the market called the Elite 85t and not only does it come with ANC and 6 microphones but it makes the noise-canceling feature fully adjustable as well. Meanwhile, owners of the Elite 75t will get a pleasant surprise as a firmware update will give them ANC as well.

The Elite 85t earbuds look pretty much like the 75t which was launched less than a year ago. However, there are some noticeable differences like the earbuds are more oval-shaped and some things have been tweaked to give more comfort to the wearer. It now has six microphones that are used for clearer voice calls and 12-millimeter drivers to give listeners a more powerful sound, especially its bass. You get a 5.5-hour battery life on a single charge with ANC on and 7 hours with ANC off.

Four out of the six microphones are actually used for noise canceling and that’s also where the biggest draw of these wireless earbuds come in. There is a built-in ANC chip into each of the earbuds and users will be able to choose the level of ANC that you can use. You can adjust between full ANC and full transparency with HearThrough mode and there are five different levels that you can choose from the two and in between.

The good news for those who bought the Elite 75t previously is that Jabra is also bringing ANC to them through a firmware update. While they describe the feature as “standard” version ANC, it is still pretty neat to get something that will reduce and eliminate low-frequency noises around you. If you buy the 75t in October, they will already ship with the ANC update. Existing owners will get an over-the-air update that will add the noise cancellation.

Meanwhile, the new Elite 85t earbuds will be accepting pre-orders starting in October then will start shipping by November. It’s available in Titanium/Black colors at launch but other colors like Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey will be available by January 2021. This will cost you $229.