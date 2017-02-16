If you’re the owner of a Sony SmartWatch 3 and you’re concerned that it wasn’t in the list of the wearables that will be updated to the recently unveiled Android Wear 2.0, then you actually have cause for worry. The Japanese brand has confirmed that this particular smartwatch will not be receiving the update anytime soon, maybe never. No reason has been given and there are a lot of annoyed owners wondering why they won’t be able to have this update after all.

When Google officially unveiled the long awaited Android Wear 2.0, the SmartWatch 3 owners were hoping that their device would be on the receiving end of this update. However, it was actually a long shot since it was not included on the list of devices that were going to receive the major update from the Android Wear platform. And now, they have made it official that it’s not going to be updated, maybe never.

It’s actually not that surprising, given that the SmartWatch 3 was released back in 2014. What Sony is saying is that this device can only support up to Android Wear 1.5, and so 2.0 is out of the question. Still, some owners are not taking this lightly and have even started a petition, which has around 1,500 signatures as of this writing.

Now if you really want to have a wearable running on Android Wear 2.0, and if you’re actually looking for a new smartwatch, then your best bet would be either of the two new LG smartwatches that were announced alongside the update. If you don’t want to upgrade your smartwatch, then you’d have to bear with your Sony Smartwatch 3, less the update.

VIA: Xperia Blog