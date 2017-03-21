The tower defense genre is probably one of the older types of games found in the Google Play Store, but it also is resilient. The gameplay formula is simple and addictive, and if done correctly, should be lots of fun. “Intruders: Robot Defense” wants you to revisit the genre and see if there’s some fun to be had here still.

Intruders: Robot Defense mixes good old tower defense gameplay with some elements of strategy. Alien invaders pose a threat to metal and mankind, so of course it’s your job to try and keep enemy forces at bay across 80 challenging levels. As with all TD games, you need to plan strategically, and make sure you have an unhealthy number of turrets and guns set up.

The game will probably impress you with HD visuals, so that alone might keep you glued to the game for a while. The trick really is to master the gameplay and what each element or type of gun does. It might take you a while to do that, so you might as well enjoy yourself.

The game is free to download, with in-app purchases. Check out the download link below to get the game.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store