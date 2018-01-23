When it comes to expandable memory chips, most people may remember SanDisk but there is another European brand that is also doing well in the same mobile memory business. Integral Memory is a memory specialist that continues to challenge the ones in the market by releasing better, faster, and with increased capacity. The chips are ideal to use on Android smartphones and tablets, allowing mobile consumers to save more photos, videos, songs, and apps right on the memory card.

Yet to be available next month February, the 512GB microSDXC V10 UHS-I U1 card will give you a worry-free use because you will not run out of memory. The half-terra capacity is large enough for standard use. You don’t have to erase files more often because the chip can handle all of them. This one actually beats the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS that was introduced last year.

This Integral Memory microSD card follows the Video Speed Class 10 (V10) standard so its Full VD video capture and data transfer are fast. It is best to use on smartphones, drones, camcorders, and action cameras that need large storage to handle large media files.

Integral Memory’s Marketing Manager James Danton notes: “Consumers have been clear in their call for increased storage, as mobile devices have become essential to many in everyday life. The need to provide extended memory for smartphones, tablets and a growing range of other mobile devices such as action cams and drones has been answered. As a company, we are very proud to be the first to achieve the 512GB capacity milestone in microSDXC, worldwide”.

The 512GB microSDXC card can offer up to 80MB/s transfer speed and comes with a V10, UHS-I Class 1 specification. Integral Memory offers a 5-year warranty with this one so you know it is a reliable product from a trusted brand.

