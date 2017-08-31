Western Digital is one of the most trusted names when it comes to data storage solutions. It’s now a technology leader when it comes to memory cards and its SanDisk brand doesn’t fail. The company has recently introduced the new SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card with a staggering 400GB of storage capacity. At the moment, it’s the highest-capacity microSD card you can use in a mobile device as long as the model can support it.

This 400GB variant is almost the same as the 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card released a couple of years ago but with twice the capacity. This microSD card can store a lot of content we think you’d have a hard time filling it up.

The SanDisk microSD card allows you to take as many photos or videos, save media files, and any other offline content you need to keep inside a mobile device. It’s as if storage is unlimited because 400GB is huge but we know someday it will not be enough.

Western Digital continues to improve technology and production to allow more bits per die to be stored. This results in bigger and better storage solutions for the mobile consumers. The new SanDisk microSD card boasts of up to 100MB/s transfer speeds. Apps load faster because of the A1 App Performance Class specification while the updated SanDisk Memory Zone app allows for better control and management of the memory storage.

The 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card costs a high price of $249.99 but comes with a 10-year limited warranty. It will be ready soon in the United States at major retailers and online at SanDisk.com.

