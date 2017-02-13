Android devices being used as a mobile hotspot is very common. We know a lot of people who do it especially in areas where there is no reliable WiFi but 4G LE or 3G is available. For some travelers and busy workers on-the-go, one quick solution is turning the smartphone into a mobile hotspot. With your smartphone, you can share your Internet with a laptop or a tablet. That is one convenient solution but that drains the battery very quickly.

Phones as mobile hotspots are very useful but apparently, the technology isn’t perfect yet. We use it regularly but oftentimes, connection gets cut off even with the slightest movement of the devices. We’re not sure if there are any special reminders or tips to keep the connection but we often experience inaccessibility. A seamless connection isn’t reached yet but we know Google has been working on it.

Google has recently introduced Instant Tethering. It’s a new feature that allows local communication between two devices, in this case, a tablet and a Pixel phone–to use one account in different devices at the same time. The goal is for the two to communicate locally and quickly via Bluetooth connection.

The Pixel C and Pixel phone being paired together automatically seems smart because it means you don’t have to bring out a device every time. This feature can improve battery life because once the feature detects there is no more Internet connection, it will ask if you want to continue to connect or disconnect next.

This special feature isn’t just for the Pixel devices. The old Nexus phones that can be updated to Nougat can1 also receive the new feature. Here are some of the products that allows Instant Tethering: Android 7.1.1-powered Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and the Pixel C.

SOURCE: Google (1),(2)