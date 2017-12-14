Recently, Google brought out a new feature for the 1st and 2nd generation Pixel phones – “Augmented Reality Stickers”. You can put these AR stickers on any image your camera viewfinder is on, and they’re pretty fun to play around with. Now XDA has put out a tutorial on how to activate this feature on some rooted devices like the Nexus 6P, the OnePlus 3 or 3T, and the Xiaomi Mi 5.

The AR stickers feature obviously uses ARCore technology, and is exclusive for Google-branded phones. So you will need root access on other phones to spoof the restrictions, the first of which is to change the branding name of your phone on the AndroidManifest file to “google”. The Nexus 6P already has Android 8.1, which is the next requirement, so it will only take a few more steps to get the feature running on a Nexus 6P – which are listed via the source link below.

Check out the video above and you will see the feature running on a Xiaomi Mi 5 phone. This will require root access (of course), the installation of some files, and a Google camera APK installation. XDA forum members have already confirmed that aside from the Mi 5, the hack also works on the OnePlus 3 or the OnePlus 3T. Again, the steps are found via the source link below.

If you want to enjoy the Stranger Things or Star Wars AR stickers, you may have to do a bit of work to get it working on your phone – if you don’t own a Google Pixel or Pixel 2. But if you tweak your phone anyways, this might be par for the course for you anyways.

