Texas-based gadget accessories manufacturer iKey is putting out a new keyboard accessory specifically made for the Samsung DeX system. Say hello to the iKey BT-870-TP Bluetooth keyboard, which goes a long way to making your Samsung Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+ into a system quite like desktop computer.

The Samsung DeX system for the Galaxy S8 flagship is interesting in the sense that there can be a good number of uses for such a system. Those who work in mobile environments can certainly benefit from this – you just have to make sure that you have the official Samsung DeX docking accessory, and then connect that to any HDMI-enabled display.

What you get is an interface that is still Android-powered, but oriented in such a way that you can use it pretty much like a laptop or desktop. That’s where iKey’s Bluetooth keyboard comes in – it’s a wireless keyboard that you can pair with your Samsung DeX system so you can use it mobile. iKey is actually marketing this for law enforcement vehicles.

Another of iKey’s accessories for Samsung DeX is the 13.3-inch display called the IK-KV-13.3W. The display accepts an HDMI connection and should serve well as a mobile display for the Samsung DeX system. The iKey Bluetooth keyboard and display is available if you inquire via the source link below.

SOURCE: iKey