We’ve covered Hyperkin’s SmartBoy project since its early inception stages, and we’re glad that the project is finally taking off. Hyperkin just announced that the SmartBoy is now available for pre-order, and you can have your device by the end of August. So, who’s up for a little trip down memory lane?

If you did not catch what the SmartBoy is, it’s a device that turns your smartphone into a Nintendo Game Boy. Remember all the great times you had with your first handheld gaming console? Now you can relive those moments by sliding your compatible smartphone into the SmartBoy and voila! Instant nostalgia trip.

The SmartBoy allows you to play Nintendo Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges (PAL/NTSC) and provides with the classic Game Boy controller setup. It connects to your smartphone via a USB-C connection, and will accept any phone from 5.2 inches to 6 inches. Aside from accepting your old Game Boy cartridges, the SmartBoy is also compatible with Game Boy Advance apps that have been ported to the Play Store.

So how much will this little nostalgia trip cost you? All of USD$50.00. You can pre-order the device already via the source link below, and the estimated ship dated is by August 21.

