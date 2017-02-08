Humble Bundle is here once again. Not that it’s going anywhere but we missed a couple of months. The last one we featured was back in November when it featured a bundle of fun from HandyGames and several mobile board games. The latest bundle includes the top RPGs. Pay what you can for the games that you want.

Pay at least a dollar so you can access Doom & Destiny, Symphony of Eternity, or Evoland. Pay any amount over $5.74 to enjoy Adventure Bar Story, Shadowrun Returns, and Wayward Souls among others. More will be added in less than a week from today. For at least $6, enjoy Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

These games are offered with a premium but you can avail of them as part of a bundle for less. We’ve featured some of the games already including Doom & Destiny, Evoland, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Get these Humble Bundle games now before the offers disappear.

Here’s a rundown of the prices you would normally pay for these games:

• Doom & Destiny ($2.99)

• Symphony of Eternity ($3.99)

• Evoland ($4.99)

• Adventure Bar Story ($2.94)

• Shadowrun Returns ($1.99)

• Wayward Souls ($6.99)

• Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic ($9.99)

• Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut ($2.99)

SOURCE: Humble Bundle