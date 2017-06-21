If you’re the type who likes endless dungeon crawling on games with maps that are re-generated each time you play, then today’s Humble Mobile Bundle might be for you. You have two weeks to pay what you want for nine “roguelike” games, and save as much as USD$35 on all of the games.

You might be asking what a “roguelike” game is. Well, we will tell you. This is a sub-genre of RPGs that combine turn-based gameplay with maps that are different each time you play the game. In that sense, the game will be like new each time you play. Oh, and the catch is permadeath – when you die in the game, there is no respawning. That’s it, you have to start over.

This Humble Mobile Bundle gives you three games if you pay USD$1.00 or more – this includes Desktop Dungeons, and Bit Dungeon I and II. Paying USD$5.00 gives you the first group plus three more games – Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic, Road Not Taken, and Dungelot: Shattered Lands. Pay more than USD$5.00 and you will get the whole lot – the first six games plus Heroes of Loot 2, Sproggiwood, and the sci-fi themed Star Chindy.

As always with Humble Bundle, you get to choose which charity you want a portion of your money to go to. So pay up and get these games on your mobile now.

SOURCE: Humble Bundle