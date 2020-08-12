A new smartwatch is expected to be revealed by Huawei. A Huawei Watch Fit was sighted on TFK Shop Austria which means the product is about to be announced. The post has since been removed but we were able to view the cached content. The page lists a Huawei Watch Fit in Graphite Black with a €119 ($140) price tag. It’s also a health and fitness tracker as it can check your heart rate and other activities. It works with both Android and iOS.

The Huawei Watch Fit smartwatch and activity tracker with GPS comes equipped with a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen, 456 x 280 pixel resolution, barometer, ambient light sensor, and up to 10 days of battery on normal usage. The device can track various activities from walking to running, swimming, and indoor and outdoor cycling.

The waterproof wearable device can show notifications from your phone for incoming email, SMS, calls, or calendar. It also offers breathing exercises, a stress test, heart rate monitoring, and sleep recording. The watch doesn’t have a loudspeaker.

The usual sensors are available: acceleration sensor, ambient light sensor, and barometer. If you buy one, expect these to come out of the box: HUAWEI Watch FIT, a charging station, charging cable, and a quick start guide.

Nothing has been confirmed officially yet by Huawei but the page looks legit. Someone must have clicked the publish button accidentally. We may expect this to launch next month at the IFA 2020 in Germany. Obviously, this follows the Huawei Watch GT2e model announced earlier in March.