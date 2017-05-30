Huawei announced its new take on the smartwatch game: the Huawei Watch 2. A Classic version was also revealed but they are basically the same. The only difference is the materials. We’ve got our hands on one last February. We noted its steep price but it’s good for it already runs Android Wear 2.0. After a few months, the smartwatch is finally available on Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H Photo as promised. The price of the Classic version is firm at $369.99 so it’s up to you if you are willing to shell that amount for a smartwatch.

Best Buy is selling the Huawei Watch 2 Classic in 45mm Stainless steel and Titanium Gray. The given price is already with free shipping. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. It lets you receive email and SMS notifications on the 1.2-inch AMOLED touch-screen display with 390 x 390 pixel resolution. The watch is IP68-rated waterproof and dustproof so you can wear it during workouts and track your fitness activities.

As with most wearables, this one works with NFC technology and Bluetooth for mobile payments and pairing. Device is also powered by a 1.1GHz Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset by Qualcomm.

The same Titanium Gray model is also listed on Amazon with a Leather Strap and on B&H Photo with a Black Hybrid Strap.

