China-based manufacturer Huawei has already rolled out Android Oreo beta software for some of their devices, namely the Huawei Mate 9 and Mate 9 Pro. Now they are also rolling out beta software for the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, and asking if users want to take part in the beta test before the official build rolls out to all.

If you are a user of a Huawei P10 or P10 Plus, this is a great way to get a peek at the new Oreo software coming your way. It is also a great way to have a hand in suggesting what features will make it to the official build. That said, a beta build is still a beta build – there will be bugs and issues with the software, because the whole point of the test is to find these issues and correct them.

Those who want to take part will need to download the official Huawei app used to register for the beta test. If chosen, you will receive the Oreo software as an OTA update. Remember, updating to the Oreo beta build will wipe out the data on your phone, so best to have a backup of your important files before you update.

The beta test is only open to Huawei P10 and P10 Plus in Romania for now, but it should be opened to other markets soon enough. There should be an announcement about this soon in your area.

VIA: Ubergizmo