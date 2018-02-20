If you’re a fan of Huawei, a new Mate is available for you. Well, it’s not exactly a new device but simply a rebranded Honor 7X. The two have almost the same specs but the Huawei Mate SE is the new variant for the United States. Priced at $249.99, the mid-range phone is available in Gold or Gray. If you may remember, the 7X was first introduced in India as an Amazon-exclusive offering but was soon up for purchase. Huawei then delivered a software update to bring Face unlock and AR Lens.

It was only recently when the Red Honor 7X was offered and now this, the Huawei Mate SE (BND-L34), according to Roland Quandt. Our source also said the phone was listed on B&H Photo and Amazon but as of this writing, the links are no longer accessible.

B&H and Amazon may have been asked to pull out their posts. B&H’s post can’t be found while the Amazon list has been cached by Google. Listed on the top e-commerce site were the following details: 5.93-inch edge-to-edge all screen, 64GB storage, 2160 x 1080 FHD+ resolution, 2.36GHz octa-core processor, dual-lens 16MP + 2MP rear camera setup, and a 3340 mAh battery.

We’re assuming a formal announcement will be made so let’s wait and see.

VIA: Roland Quandt

SOURCE: Best Buy