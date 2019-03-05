We’re no longer surprised when Huawei introduces something new. Every time the brand is mentioned, we anticipate that it’s going to be innovative. Well, not all the time, but most of the time, the top Chinese OEM offers the mobile industry something great. It may not be the top tech company in the mobile phone category yet but it’s definitely making a mark. The premium flagship Huawei P30 series has yet to be unveiled before this month ends. As for its foldable phone, the Huawei Mate X was already announced with 5G support. Many people are saying that it is better than the Samsung Galaxy Fold and we’re not disagreeing.

Huawei isn’t offering anything new but it may follow the likes of Vivo NEX, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, and the OPPO Find X with the retractable camera which we sometimes call it the pop-up selfie camera. Samsung also has the Galaxy A90 so it’s time for Huawei to come up with its own iteration.

It’s something expected because the Honor Magic 2 has the same pop-up camera design. Honor is Huawei’s sub-brand so it only makes sense the latter will also release something similar.

A recent patent shows the possibility and we have this illustration. See the Huawei smartphone with a retractable camera that was posted on the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) database, dated March 1, 2019.

The document is fresh so we’re not sure when it will be available. We’re guessing maybe next quarter since Q1 is almost up.

Taking a closer look at the document, there are eight rendered images of a mysterious Huawei smartphone. We see a full bezel-less screen, integrated speaker, dual selfie camera system with flash, and dual rear cameras also with flash.

We’re not sure about the fingerprint scanner but it’s not anywhere on the rear. It could be on the power button or under the display. There is no mention of the phone’s name but we’re assuming this will only be a mid-range phone.

VIA: LetsGoDigital