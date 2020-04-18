Come rain or shine, with or without the US trade ban, or even with the global pandemic coronavirus, Huawei isn’t giving up. The top Chinese mobile OEM remains in the business. Being number two in the mobile market, Huawei commands respect as it comes up with some of the best smartphones today. Every year, when it releases a new premium flagship, expect it to be the new mobile king on DxOMark. Every new Huawei P phone hits big and gets numerous positive reviews.

Huawei also has the Mate X line although we heard the Huawei Mate Xs is not making money. The phone is even causing the company to lose more. We don’t have the numbers now but we won’t be surprised if it’s really true. The OEM is still new to the foldable phone category so it can still work on newer models.

The next Huawei Mate X foldable phone could arrive with a different form factor. Maybe a clamshell design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could work. How about one with an extendable display like the one in these illustrations that surfaced?

Huawei could be testing the waters since the foldable phone game is quite tricky. The Huawei Mate Xs appears to be well-designed but it’s not exactly popular. We’re guessing the market isn’t ready yet. That or the foldable phones are still very expensive.

The images here show a Huawei phone with an extendable. It’s like a pull-out smartphone. The design patent has been filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration and has been approved last April 14. It’s already with the World Intellectual Property Organization (Global Design Database WIPO).

At first glance, it may remind you of the Huawei Mate Xs but this one comes with a pull-out display instead of a folding display. The screen can be extended to offer a larger screen surface. This one has potential but we’re not sure how Huawei will do it. But then again, it’s Huawei. Anything can be done by Huawei. Just don’t expect it to run on Android OS.

The Huawei phone with an extendable screen here shows an almost bezel-less design. The screen on the rear is smaller than the main display. There is a triple camera system found at the back. We don’t see a front-facing camera but we’re assuming the rear cams may be used to take selfies.

There are two models presented. Model A comes with a lock method so you won’t slide out the display accidentally. Model B slides differently that’s why the cameras are placed on the left part of the rear. They are different in many ways but we’d be glad to see any design become a reality.