The future of Huawei in the Android community may seem bleak but we know there is no giving up for the top Chinese mobile OEM. The company continues to introduce new phones left and right while it looks for alternative suppliers and technologies. Recently, we also learned that it’s working on a smartphone with an under-display camera. Its Honor sub-brand is moving away from Kirin processors and maybe switching to MediaTek. A couple of weeks ago, the Huawei P40 Lite 5G was released for European markets.

We’re ending this week with some good news– the Huawei P40 Pro 5G is now available in China. The 25GGB variant costs 7988 RMB which is about $1,127 in the US while the 512GB model goes for 8888 RMB ($1,254).

The Huawei P40 Pro is currently the Mobile King on DxOMark. The honor is for both the rear camera system and the selfie snapper categories.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ comes equipped with a 6.58-inch screen with a 90Hz curved edge display. It has IP68 rating and 4200mAh battery with 40W fast wired charging tech. Making the phone as a big winner is its camera system that is composed of 50MP RYYB sensor + 40MP RYYB “Cine” ultra-wide lens + 12MP 5x optical zoom telephoto cam + a 3D depth sensor.

The selfie camera system has dual shooters: 32MP with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus + with f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. The latter comes with depth and a biometrics sensor. There’s also HDR and 1080p/2160p recording at 30/60fps.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ is now available in China from TMR. Check vmall.com for more information. Other variants available, the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro, are also out in key markets.