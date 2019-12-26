Huawei is working on the new P series that may include three variants–the Huawei P40 Lite, Huawei P40, and the Huawei P40 Pro. It can be said any phone won’t mention Android OS even if there is a possibility the Huawei P devices will have EMUI. Huawei Media Services may also be available by the time of launch. Earlier this month, the Huawei P40 specs and images were leaked with a penta-camera system. More renders surfaced and it was confirmed the series would be arriving in March.

A few days ago, the Huawei P40 Pro’s rumored graphene battery was confirmed to be a false alarm. Today, new images were spotted on Weibo showing what is said to be a tempered film and cover plate for the Huawei P40 Pro. The image below is a sample of the Huawei P40 Pro made by the factory.

As for the cover image, the mobile phone is believed to be a sample or prototype sighted on one someone in China. It could be for the Huawei P40 Pro or the P40 Plus. There is no way for us to know but expect related information and more images will surface in the coming weeks until the official product launch.

So far, we know the Huawei P40 could come with a 6.1- or 6.2-inch OLED display, SIM card tray, metallic frame, speaker grilles at the bottom, USB Type-C ports, volume rocker/power button on the right, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Don’t expect any pop-up selfie shooter nor a 3.5mm audio jack.

Interestingly, there is no camera hole or a notch. Huawei could be implementing an under-screen camera. The Pro variant could also have a bigger display at 6.5 to 6.7-inches.