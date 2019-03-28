Apart from the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Huawei Watch GT Active, Watch GT Elegant, and the Huawei Gentle Monster Smart Glasses, the top Chinese OEM also offers the P30 Lite. It is not the main attraction in this batch but we know many consumers will be interested in this mid-range model. It’s Lite but not really low-end because the specs and features are very good enough. The 32 MP AI Selfie camera alone is one great reason why you’ll want to get this phone.

The company has launched the Huawei P30 lite Pre-order page. If you place your order from March 26 to April 10, you can receive a free HUAWEI Band 3 Pro from select participating retailers.

Note that the free gift is announced only for those in Canada. Retailers include Fido, Wireless Wave, Bell, Virgin Mobile, SaskTel, Wireless etc, Tbooth Wireless, The Mobile Shop, and Rogers.

The gift can be claimed beginning April 11. If you buy the HUAWEI P30 Lite, you can get the free Band 3 Pro. Buy a Huawei P30 or P30 Pro, you can get a free Huawei Watch GT Classic.

The Huawei P30 Lite boasts of an impressive AI-driven Selfie camera. Selfie addicts will love that the technology can map the contours of a face. According to Huawei, the “technology maps the contours of your features and creates a custom algorithm to ensure you always show your best side”. Now that’s really AI working for your advantage.

Check the Huawei P30 Lite Key Specs below:



• OS: Android 9.0, EMUI 9.0

• Processor: Hisilicon Kirin 710

• Display: 6.15-inch IPS LCD, 1080 x 2312 pixel resolution, 415 PPI

• Dimensions: 152.9 x 72.7 x 7.4 mm

• Weight: 159g

• Battery: 3340mAh

• RAM: 6GB

• Storage: 128 GB

• Cam: 24 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF; 8 MP, 13mm (ultrawide); 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor (main)

• Cam: 32 MP, f/2.0 (front)

• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct, hotspot, dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC

• Others: Fingerprint (rear), compass, accelerometer, gyro, proximity

SOURCE: HUAWEI