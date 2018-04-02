We didn’t get our hands on the Huawei P20 Lite as earlier leaked but there is still a Lite variant that is being released. We’re seeing the device first from Vodafone as it is now being offered on a Pay monthly deal. The British telecom has recently listed the Huawei P20 Lite on its website. If you avail of a mobile plan starting from £30 ($42), no need to pay monthly for the phone. This is a good deal for those wanting to get the new Huawei P20. Well, it’s not exactly the premium P20 or P20 Pro but at least it has the same branding and design.

There is no formal announcement yet by the Chinese OEM but a consumer page shows the model although with limited details and information. It only says there ‘HUAWEI P20 lite Single SIM card general 4 GB‘ so we’re assuming it will only have a single SIM support and 4GB RAM. There’s no mention of the specs but a Huawei P20 Lite User Guide and Manual lists the following features: Multiple Users, App Twin, Portrait Mode, Wi-Fi+, Smart Charging, and One-handed UI among others.

If we are to remember previous leaks and rumors, then the Huawei P20 Lite will come equipped with a 5.84-inch screen, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution, 3000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP and 2MP dual rear camera setup, 2.36GHz Kirin 659 processor, and the standard WiFi, microSD, Bluetooth, and LTE connectivity options. The phone is expected to run on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

SOURCE: Vodafone