A day before the official launch, we’re seeing another set of leaked information about the Huawei P20 smartphones. We’ve already told you what to expect from the unannounced devices and so we’re excited to know how the phones will be similar or different from the P10. The Huawei P10 line is followed by the P20 and not the P11. Much has been said about the P20, P20 Pro, and the P20 Lite but everything will be confirmed on D-Day which is tomorrow, March 27, Tuesday.

The latest leak was from TabTechGER, a German tech website, that posted the specs of the P20 phones and mentioned they will arrive together with the new Huawei Mate RS. Specs and pricing details were posted so now we know the Huawei P20 Lite, P20, and the P20 Pro will cost 369, 649, and 899. We’re assuming everything is in Euros.

Let’s take a look at the specs as listed:

Huawei P20 Lite Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 + EMUI 8.0

• Processor: 2.36GHz Kirin 659

• Display: 5.84-inches, 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: –

• Battery: 3000mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 64GB

• Cam: 16MP + 2MP dual rear

• Cam: –

• Connectivity: WiFi, Buetooth, microSD, dual SIM, LTE

• Availability: April

• Price: 369 Euros

Huawei P20 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 + EMUI 8.1

• Processor: 2.36GHz Kirin 970

• Display: 5.8-inches, 2240 x 1080 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: –

• Battery: 3400mAh

• RAM: 4GB

• Storage: 128GB

• Cam: 20MP + 12MP dual rear

• Cam:

• Connectivity: WiFi, Buetooth, microSD, dual SIM, LTE

• Availability: April

• Price: 649 Euros

Huawei P20 Pros ey Specs:

• OS: Android 8.1 + EMUI 8.1

• Processor: 2.36GHz Kirin 970

• Display: 6.1-inches, 2240 x 1080 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: –

• Weight: –

• Battery: 4000mAh with Supercharge

• RAM: 6GB

• Storage: 128GB

• Cam: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP

• Cam:

• Connectivity: WiFi, Buetooth, microSD, dual SIM, LTE

• Availability: April

• Price: 899 Euros

You read that right. The Huawei P20 PRO will have three cameras: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP. Of course, there are also other improvments like the higher RAM and bigger built-in storage.

VIA: TechTech