Another Huawei phone is coming to town. After the Huawei Mate 30 series, expect the Huawei Nova 6 SE to be unveiled just before the end of the year. An image of the smartphone surfaced online showing four rear cameras. The Nova 6 series may include other variants like 4G, 5G, and this SE. The image looks very green with the quad cameras and we’re assuming this is already higher-specced version because of the number of cameras. Details are scarce but we can surmise the rear camera setup will be the highlight of the upcoming Huawei Nova 6.

Last month, we were shown a live photo and image render of the Huawei Nova 6 5G. There will definitely be differences between the 5G version and the SE model but we don’t have the exact details right now. We just know the Nova 6 will come with a punch-hole screen that is longer because of dual selfies cameras while the Nova 6 SE will only have a small hole for a single selfie shooter.

The Huawei Nova 6 will arrive with a quad-camera system on the rear in a square orientation that may remind you of the iPhone 11 and the Pixel 4. Camera specs aren’t final yet but there could be the Sony IMX686 60MP sensor, 16MP, 2MP, and another 2MP shooter. Other possible specs include a 6.44-inch screen, 4000mAh battery with 40-watt charging tech, and a Kirin 990 chipset.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Nova 6 SE may arrive with a bigger 4800mAh batt with the same 40-watt charging support, Kirin 810 7nm chipset, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Official launch may happen on December 5. Let’s wait and see next week.