Last week, a Huawei Nova 6 SE image was seen with four rear cameras online. It turns out to be the Huawei Nova 6 5G that has launched earlier today. DxOMark has managed to get an early preview of the phone so it’s not surprising a review of the selfie camera is now up on the website. The device is now No. 1 on the Selfie Rankings with a high score of 100. It replaces the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G which has been on top since August with a score of 99.

The Huawei Nova 6 5G is the latest Nova phone. It is more camera-centric with focus on the selfie camera. The result of Huawei’s hard work has been favorable as it is now considered the best in selfie images. To review the specs, the phone comes equipped with a Kirin 990 processor, dual front camera with wide-angle selfie and depth sensing, bokeh mode, 32MP main camera with 1/2.8″ sensor, 26mm field of view, f/2.2-aperture lens, and 4K video recording.

According to DxOMark, the selfie camera of the phone delivers accurate target exposure, good detail in most conditions, and nice skin tone rendering. There are low levels of image noise. When shooting with flash, a selfie photo shows low noise, good detail, and good exposure.

When it comes to selfie videos, you can also notice good exposure and good detail especially in bright light and indoors. There’s a fairly neutral white balance in most conditions. You can see a wide depth of field for group videos, as well as, effective stabilization.

Huawei’s Nova 6 5G is not at all perfect. There are some not-so-good effects like occasional yellow or green color cast indoors and in bright light. There are also occasional exposure and white balance instabilities plus unnatural rendering of skin and local loss of texture. You may also notice unnatural rendering of skin and local loss of texture. When you check group shots, you may see the nearest face to be very slightly out of focus.

Videos may record a lack of detail, slightly low exposure, and visible Chroma and luminance noise in low light. Dynamic range and slow exposure adaptation are slightly limited. The nearest face can also be very slightly out of focus in some group videos.