Finally, Xiaomi has already revealed the new Redmi 5 and its bigger variant, the Redmi 5 Plus. As if we haven’t heard much information about it, these phones are the Chinese OEM’s latest offering to the Android community. We’ve seen numerous leaks and rumors about the two and now the pair is ready to take on China and maybe the rest of the world.

These new Redmi models are marketed as budget phones with a starting price of RMB 799 which is around $120. They may be inexpensive but they already boast flagship specs such as 18:9 display, large pixel cameras, Selfie light, and a 3300mAh/4000mAh battery. The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 625 processor. When it comes to imaging, there’s the 12MP rear camera with LED flash, and phase detection autofocus plus a 5MP front-facing shooter that can record 1080p videos.

There’s a fingerprint sensor at the back panel and the standard sensors (compass, proximity, accelerometer, gyro) and connectivity options such as micro USB 2.0, WiFi, LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS. Screen sizes are 5.7-inch HD+ and 5.99-inch FHD+. Both phones feature Xiaomi’s Beautify 3.0 and 36 smart Beautify profiles.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 costs ¥799 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model and ¥899 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The Redmi 5 Plus is priced at ¥999 and ¥1299 for the 3GB RAM with 32GB and 4GB RAM with 64GB models. Color options include Black, Light Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold.

Xiaomi Redmi 5/Redmi 5 Plus Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1.2 Nougat

• Processor: Qualcomm 450/ Qualcomm 625 SoC

• Display: 5.7-inch HD+ / 5.99-inch FHD+, 18:9 display

• Dimensions: 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7mm / 158.5 x 75.5 x 8.1mm

• Weight: 157g / 180g

• Battery: 3300mAh / 4000mAh

• RAM: 2GB and 3GB / 3GB and 4GB

• Storage: 16GB and 32GB/32GB and 64GB

• Cam: 12MP (rear)

• Cam: 5MP (front) with Soft-toned Selfie-light

• Others:

SOURCE: MIUI

