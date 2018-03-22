We’ve probably said this over a dozen times this week alone but new Huawei phones are arriving very soon. We’re excited to see the Huawei P20, P20 Lite, and the P20 or P20 Plus. We’ve lost count of how many renders and images have been leaked but we know many of the information we gathered will turn out to be true. It’s only a matter of time before the P20 series phones get official. Interestingly, aside from these three, the top Chinese OEM is said to be revealing another device with premium specs.

Sighted on TENAA earlier was a phone with model number NEO-AL00. No information was listed then but this week, the HUAWEI NEO-AL00 listing includes some 6GB RAM and 512GB built-in storage. RAM hitting 6GB is normal these days but half a TB of memory is very high. We only know of 256GB onboard capacity so this one is impressive. That’s somehow expected since Samsung already announced a 512GB UFS storage. We’re assuming Huawei is using the component for this particular phone.

Others are thinking the NEO-AL00 could be the Huawei P20 Pro but there’s also the idea it could be a Mate. A Huawei Mate X concept is possible since the ‘MateX’ trademark was recently filed in Europe.

Will Huawei announce a new Mate X phone together with the Huawei P20 series? It may be too early but we won’t be surprised if it happens. Let’s wait and see.

VIA: Phone Radar