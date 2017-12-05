As the saying goes, you can never have too much storage space on your phone. There will always be use for large internal storage space – as media files increase in size because of the proliferation of 4K content, and as data connection speeds get better so that you can now download files with larger sizes. Samsung is now manufacturing 512GB internal storage chips for smartphones, and your next flagship purchase could feature one of these babies.

Samsung has just announced that they are now manufacturing new 512-gigabyte embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) for flagship smartphones and mobile devices coming next year. Samsung is utilizing their own 64-layer 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND chips for these, which will give you speedy copy and write speeds even at this size.

“The new Samsung 512GB eUFS provides the best embedded storage solution for next-generation premium smartphones,” said Jaesoo Han, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “By assuring an early, stable supply of this advanced embedded storage, Samsung is taking a big step forward in contributing to timely launches of next-generation mobile devices by mobile manufacturers around the world.”

So do not be surprised if flagship phones next year – maybe even the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy Note 9 – would top out at 512GB internal storage. Nothing is impossible these days.

SOURCE: Samsung