Huawei is still very much in the business of tablets. We’ve known the MediaPad line since 2012 and up to this day, the Chinese OEM is still working on new models. The latest is the MediaPad T3 announced last month and will soon be available in the United States on Walmart stores and online. The 7-inch T3 is priced at only $89 so we know it will be another bestseller as it is also attractive with its ultra-slim style, vibrant 7-inch screen, lightweight build, and a small bezel design.

The Huawei T3 7 is said to be the first tablet from the brand to be up for purchase in Walmart stores. This is one strategy of Huawei to infiltrate the American market, hoping to be the choice for affordable Android tablets you can easily give away as gifts to family and friends.

The Huawei MediaPad T3 7 sports the following features: 7-inch IPS display, 1024 x 600 pixel resolution, 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT8127 processor, 1GB RAM, 0.24-inch bezel, 2MP selfie camera, 2MP rear cam, 16GB built-in storage, microSD card slot, virtual wide speaker, and a 3100mAh battery. The standard connectivity options are also there: USB OTG, GPS, and WiFi.

Huawei MediaPad T3 7 tablet only runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Device will be available in either Moonlight Silver or Space Gray.

SOURCE: Huawei