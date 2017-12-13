The next mobile device to have the Oreo OS is the Huawei MediaPad M4. Okay, the tablet isn’t official yet but there are rumors starting that the top Chinese OEM is working on the MediaPad M4. It is an obvious follow-up to the MediaPad M3 and the M3 Lite. The only proof the mobile industry has are UAProf documents that suggest a new tablet that features some 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution, Kirin 960 or 970 processor, and probably a screen anything between 8- and 9-inches.

The MediaPad M4 is expected to be more powerful compared to its predecessor. It may not have lower specs as it should be an enhanced version of the older model. Compared to the Huawei M3, the Huawei M4 will have a new chipset running it. This also means the tablet will be more powerful. We’re actually looking forward to the Android 8.0 mobile OS since this will be one of the first tablets to be powered by Oreo.

Nothing is certain yet about the Huawei MediaPad M4 but we’re looking forward to hearing more rumors and probably seeing some leaks and speculations. This MediaPad M4 is also expected to come with a MediaPad M4 Lite variant.

VIA: Mobielkopen