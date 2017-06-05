After the MediaPad M3 Lite 10 was unveiled last week, here is a new model for fans of the Chinese OEM and those looking for an afforable Android tablet. The MediaPad M3 Lite 10 has a smaller variant in the form of the MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0. This one boasts of an impressive audio system, thanks to the Harman Kardon speakers. It’s only one of the few great features of this small tablet.

The new Huawei MediaPad tablet comes equipped with an 8.4-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, microUSB port, and 4800mAh battery. When it comes to imaging, the Huawei Android tablet boasts of a rear cam and selfie shooter–both with 8MP sensors. Just like its 10-inch version, this MediaPad M3 Lite also has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the home button at the front.

What’s more interesting about this tablet aside from the premium audio quality it offers is that display is optimized for blue ray filtering mode. This makes ready at night more comfortable and less stressful to the eyes.

No information on pricing and availability yet but there will be two variants: WiFi only and WiFi + LTE.

VIA: Helpix.ru