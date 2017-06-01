Huawei recently introduced a new Android tablet for those looking for a new one. The Chinese OEM seems to be on a roll, announcing new products left and right not only in its home country China but also in other regions. The latest is this MediaPad M3 Lite 10 that is ideal for those looking for a powerful device that is also pleasing to the eyes.

The new HUAWEI MediaPad M3 Lite 10 can be your new gaming machine. If you’re only interested in watching you favortie TV shows and movies, the display size is just right. For those who always want to be updated with their social networks, you can use this MediaPad for quick and easy acces.

Huawei’s newest tablet is portable and light in its sleek and slim design. The body has a slight curve that makes it easy to hold. You can choose from either the space grey, white, or gold version.

Features of the Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 include the EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS for a convenient and more solid interface you can rely on whether for work or personal use. What’s also good about this particular model is the eyecare-optimized display according to Huawei. It will benefit those people who are always using the tablet at nights.

As with most Nougat-powered tablets, the new MediaPad takes advantage of gesture controls, fingerprint for protection, and split-screen functions. You can effectively multitask because the tablet is fast, thanks to its powerful processor.

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.0

• Processor: octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435

• Display: 10.1-inch, 1200 x 1920 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 171.50 x 241.30 x 7.10mm

• Weight: 310g

• Battery:

• RAM: 3GB RAM

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Cam: 13MP rear

• Cam: 2MP front

• Connectivity: WiFi , Bluetooth 4.0, USB OTG, 4G

SOURCE: Huawei