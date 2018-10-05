In less than a couple of weeks, we’ll see the new Mate 20 phones from Huawei. We’ve already gotten a glimpse of the Mate 20 Lite when the phone went up for pre-order on European tech sites. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the standard Mate 20 have been leaked several times already. Yesterday, the latest video teaser went online. New details you probably didn’t know were revealed but we’re very much curious about the Kirin 980 processor and the color variants available.

We know more about Huawei Mate 20 Pro, thanks to several rumors and renders. Mainly, the phone will boast a triple rear camera setup, wireless charging, and ‘higher intelligence‘. As for the Huawei Mate 20, it’s a slightly souped down version with the following specs: 6.43-inch TFT LCD, 2244 x 1080 pixel resolution, waterdrop notch, Kirin 980 Octa-core chipset, 64GB or 128GB onboard UFS 2.1 storage, and a 4000mAh battery.

The Huawei Mate 20 will not have an on-screen fingerprint display. The fingerprint reader will remain at the back and placed below the three cameras. The camera bump shows a square camera module that also includes a dual LED flash.

If you’re still after the headphone jack, you may choose this Mate 20 instead of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro which may have one. The phone may not reach the United States ever but it will be out in Europe and Asia for around 750 euros which is roughly $860.

VIA: WinFuture