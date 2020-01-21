Huawei may no longer able to use Android and advertise its devices running the mobile OS platform but it still has its own user interface. EMUI 10 runs on the latest Huawei and Honor flagship devices and we can expect it to be available for more global smartphones. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro already received the stable EMUI 10.0 update in Europe last November. EMUI 10 beta for Huawei mid-range phones was made ready in most regions a couple of months ago.

EMUI 10.0 has started rolling out to Huawei and Honor devices beginning September last year. It’s been slow but we know EMUI 10 Android Q has been ready as early as mid-2019 when it was first sighted on the Huawei P30 Pro.

EMUI 10 is still based on Android 10. The next phones to receive the updates are the Huawei P30 and Mate 20. The OTA update is also the official version.

The latest Huawei phones getting the EMUI 10 are as follows: Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20 X, and Huawei nova 5T. Older Huawei Mate and Huawei P models are also getting the same update.

Check out these models: Huawei P30 Lite, Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Huawei nova 4e, Huawei P20, P20 Pro, Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Huawei Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate RS Porsche Design, Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 Lite, Huawei P Smart 2019, P Smart+ 2019, Huawei P Smart Pro, Huawei P Smart Z, and the Huawei nova 4.

The global phones mean they have been purchased outside China. They no longer have Google services. The EMUI 10 will add redesigned apps, system-wide Dark Mode, and a new interface. Also expect better security and performance, “more natural” animations, GPU Turbo update, and multi-screen collaboration.