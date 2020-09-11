Huawei may be facing a number of challenges these days but the top Chinese OEM isn’t giving up. The company has recently announced a slew of new products under the Huawei Seamless AI series. The global launch event has happened and we were introduced to new pairs of earphones, smartwatches, and even new notebooks. Huawei is expecting it won’t be just known for its premium flagship smartphones but also for other smart lifestyle devices. Huawei has shown off the new Huawei Watch Fit, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, Huawei FreeLace Pro, and the FreeBuds Pro.

We saw the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro recently and we were told it would come out in Germany soon with wireless charging. As described, it can last up to two weeks on a single full charge. You can try out over 100 workout modes, as well as, other professional-grade fitness data tracking features.

The Chinese tech giant has also launched a new Huawei Watch Fit. It is more of a sports wristband that is very light at 34g. It offers HUAWEI TruSeen 4.0 24-hour heart monitoring that tracks changes in sleep, stress conditions, and blood oxygen.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro and FreeLace Pro offer ANC and immersive audio on demand. The FreeBuds Pro brings intelligent dynamic noise cancellation with a rating of 40dB. Huawei describes it as the first true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in the world.

The Huawei FreeLace Pro pair is stylish and promises high fidelity audio as made possible by the 14mm dynamic drivers. The result is always an ideal audio listening experience. Huawei Consumer BG’s Executive Director and CEO Richard Yu has this to say about the new products: “Great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers. In the future, we will continue working with our valued partners to offer more smart and high-quality experiences to consumers worldwide.”

No information on pricing but you can expect local announcements will be made in key markets soon. Availability is also unknown but we know a global release is happening.