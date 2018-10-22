We’re still not done with all the October launches of new Android phones. There’s the OnePlus 6T to be announced a day earlier. Still on our list is the Honor Magic 2 that we noted would be coming soon. A video teaser showed off the slider camera design so we have an idea about how it will look. It may remind you a lot of the Oppo Find X but we have a feeling Huawei will surprise us with this device with more features.

The phone will boast a Magic Slide screen design that allows an almost 100% bezel-free 6.39-inch AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 resolution. We can expect triple rear cameras, on-screen fingerprint sensor, cooling system, and a 3400mAh capacity battery.

Don’t expect any 3.5mm headphone jack but other specs are already premium like the Kirin 980 processor, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256G onboard storage, and of course, and of course, a bunch of AI features.

A new set of teasers has emerged online. One image matches what we’ve seen before when the October 31 launch date was made known.

The Honor Magic 2 follows the recently unveiled Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X. The Magic 2 is expected to be priced much lower though.

VIA: MyDrivers