The last wearable device from the Chinese OEM we remember was the Huawei Band 4 from 2019. There wasn’t any follow-up last year but now, the next-gen fitness tracker is here. The Huawei Band 6 could very well be a challenger to the newly announced Xiaomi Mi Band . You see, the two are close rivals especially in their home country. It also comes after the Honor Band 6 was introduced just a couple of weeks ago. Well, the two actually look very similar.

The Huawei Band 6 comes equipped with the same 1.47-inch AMOLED display, 194 x 368 pixel resolution, a single side button, magnetic charger, and a long-lasting battery. It’s bigger than the Huawei Band 4 by about 148%. The device offers a 64% screen-to-body ratio, slim bezels, and lots of watch faces.

The dimensions are 43×25.4×10.99mm. It weights only 18 grams but sans the strap. Notice the strap is also the same as the one used on the Honor Band 6. The device is 5ATM water resistant.

Like other new health and fitness trackers, the Huawei Band 6 features blood oxygen monitoring, TruSleep 2.0 sleep monitoring, TruSeen 4.0 heart rate monitoring, and TruRelax 2.0 pressure monitoring. It can support 96 sports modes and help detect sleep apnea risks. As with most wearables, this one allows music playback controls, remote camera shutter, message alerts, calls, and standard notification from a phone.

Your Huawei Band 6 won’t go low-batt in ten days even with heavy use. Should you need charging, you could do a quick-charge of only five minutes to get about two days of battery life. A single full charge gives it ten days of battery usage.

There are three different color options: Graphite Black, Forest Green, and Amber Sunrise. Price tag reads RM 219 ($53). It’s now up for purchase.