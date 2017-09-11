Huawei is determined to maintain its position as the top Chinese OEM. It won’t lose its crown anytime soon but for it to achieve its goal of hitting big in the United States, it needs to double its marketing and product development. One of the company’s many efforts to enter the American market is this new Huawei Band 2 Pro Activity Tracker.

We were first introduced to the Honor Band A2 back in May and now here is a quick follow-up: the Huawei Band 2 Pro Activity Tracker. The wearable device is now available on Amazon with a sub $100 price.

The Huawei Band 2 Pro Activity Tracker is a health and fitness tracker that comes with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, and sleep tracker so you can track your whereabouts and physical activities sans your smartphone. You can use it to keep track of your workout routes, different sleep stages (light, deep, or REM), and even tell you your recovery time and Vo2 Max. A single charge of this gadgets gives you up to three weeks or 21 days of normal tracking usage, thanks to the 105 mAh battery.

There’s also a Professional Running Coach that will be activated with a single press. It’s the workout app that teaches you what to do and offers other workout data you may need. Other special features include the HUAWEI TruSleep scientific sleep tracking and Smart Notifications for incoming emails, alarms, calls, or activity reminders.

You can purchase the Huawei Band 2 Pro Activity Tracker for $69.99. Color options include Black, Red, and Blue.

SOURCE: Huawei